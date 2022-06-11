Chelsea will be in the hunt for multiple defenders this summer, with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger already out the door.

Under new ownership, Chelsea are expected to spend big this summer, to try and compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

The London club have been linked with a host of defenders already in this transfer window, but one deal that is reportedly close to completion is the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

That’s according to transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Si and Dan Talk Chelsea podcast.

Chelsea are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer.

“Jules Kounde will come in, we know that’s happening. He wants to go to Chelsea. This is 95% done,” said Bailey.

Kounde is the perfect mix of having age on his side, but has still developed plenty of experience at the top level. The French international has made 133 appearances during his time at Sevilla, as well as ten for his country.

With the defensive outgoings and Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of his career, signing a defender like Kounde who is only 23-years-old, but can slot straight into the Chelsea team, should turn out to be a smart move from Thomas Tuchel.