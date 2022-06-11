Chelsea in talks to sign goalkeeper in record transfer after Real Madrid bid rejected

Chelsea are hoping to bring in Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Blues are in talks to sign the highly-rated American.

Important hours ahead for Gabriel Slonina transfer. Real Madrid made official bid turned down by Chicago Fire last week – but Chelsea are also in talks to sign him, after being really close last February ??? #CFC Decision to be made soon – gonna be one of MLS record transfers. pic.twitter.com/yrAYjITU6T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

Slonina, 18, is understood to be a target for both Chelsea and La Liga champions Real Madrid.

MORE: How Man United could line-up next season including 22-year-old winger and £72m midfielder

However, after Los Blancos had an opening bid rejected, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, who are in talks to bring the talented teenager to the Premier League, could now be considered frontrunners.

Having spent his entire career with Chicago Fire, Slonina, who was promoted to the club’s senior first team back in 2019, has gone on to feature in 24 matches, in all competitions, keeping nine clean sheets along the way.

Regardless of whether Chelsea or their European rivals win the race for Slonina, one thing is for sure, the young shot-stopper’s impending transfer is set to be an MLS record.