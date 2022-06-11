England star booted out by partner after spending £55,000 on escort

England National Team
Posted by

An England star was booted out by his partner after falling in love with an escort, spending £55,000 on her in the process.

That’s according to The Sun, who refuse to name the culprit, who has now been given one last chance by his partner. The England star was reportedly regularly texting this woman whilst looking after his kids and spent £55,000 on hotels, direct payments, presents, and more.

More Stories / Latest News
Michael Owen breaks silence on his daughter’s appearance on Love Island.
Newcastle transfer target open to move to St James Park
Newly promoted club in talks to sign 30-year-old Arsenal star

The report also claims he would pretend he was seeing his sick mother to go and visit the escort, lying to his partner.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.