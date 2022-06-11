Manchester United are said to be making progress on the signing of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils have made it pretty clear they want to sign the Dutchman this season, with new boss Erik ten Hag looking to link up with his compatriot.

And up until now, they have been dealt setback after setback in their attempts to complete a deal.

De Jong has made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona, but the Catalan club appear to wish otherwise.

The cash-strapped Blaugrana may well be tempted by a sale this summer, with de Jong not quite living up to the billing since his 2019 arrival.

And The Mirror are now reporting that United have made an offer of £60million as they look to step up their attempts to pull off a deal.

The Telegraph claim the Red Devils are well aware Barca would reject the offer – and they have – but they are already preparing another, improved offer.

It’s claimed ten Hag feels he has a creativity problem in his new squad, and he is determined de Jong can fix the issue, if he can get the deal done.