An unnamed Bundesliga footballer has been arrested in Ibiza on suspicion of rape.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Star who claims the player was detained by Spanish police officers after an 18-year-old female reported that she had been raped at a villa in San Jose.

Following the incident, the teenager was then believed to have attended a nearby hospital.

MORE: How Man United could line-up next season including 22-year-old winger and £72m midfielder

The unnamed player, along with another male, both of whom are German nationals, were held by police while authorities conducted their investigation.

The alleged sexual attack is reported to have happened during the early hours of Wednesday morning, however, it is not yet clear if the men arrested have already appeared before a judge during an initial court hearing.