How Man United could line-up next season including 22-year-old winger and £72m midfielder

Manchester United FC
Posted by

After losing multiple first-team players, Manchester United are set for a summer of transformation.

Midfield quartet Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata will all officially leave the club this month and with new manager Erik Ten Hag targeting multiple new signings, the United faithful can probably feel somewhat excited ahead of next season.

Several top players have already been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

A recent report from TalkSPORT claims the Red Devils are growing ‘increasingly confident’ that a deal to bring the former Ajax playmaker to Manchester can be reached with journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting the Netherlands international is valued at as much as £72m (€85m).

MORE: Arsenal looking to beat Man United to £55m Serie A star

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City considering swap deal for Premier League star
Inter Milan chief in London for talks amid Chelsea’s Milan Skriniar links
Man United make £38m offer for 22-year-old winger Erik Ten Hag knows well

Elsewhere, journalist Jorge Nicola recently reported that the 20-time league winners had launched an opening offer of £38m (€45m) for Ajax winger Antony.

Antony could be the first signing for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated, Nicola said: “Manchester United are expected to reach an agreement for Antony very soon. […] Manchester United have made a €45m bid to Ajax for Antony. A friend of Antony said that the winger is Erik ten Hag’s No.1 target at United and that it’s a matter of time until it’s a done deal. Ajax will ask for more money from United.”

Two other players strongly linked with summer moves to Old Trafford have been Ajax defender Jurrien Timber (The Guardian) and Chelsea defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante (The Athletic).

Should all four players end up agreeing to transfers with their respective clubs, we suspect Ten Hag will look to line his United team up in an attacking but controlled, 4-3-3 formation.

More Stories Antony Erik ten Hag Frenkie de Jong Jurrien Timber N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.