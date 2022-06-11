How Man United could line-up next season including 22-year-old winger and £72m midfielder

After losing multiple first-team players, Manchester United are set for a summer of transformation.

Midfield quartet Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata will all officially leave the club this month and with new manager Erik Ten Hag targeting multiple new signings, the United faithful can probably feel somewhat excited ahead of next season.

Several top players have already been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

A recent report from TalkSPORT claims the Red Devils are growing ‘increasingly confident’ that a deal to bring the former Ajax playmaker to Manchester can be reached with journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting the Netherlands international is valued at as much as £72m (€85m).

MORE: Arsenal looking to beat Man United to £55m Serie A star

Elsewhere, journalist Jorge Nicola recently reported that the 20-time league winners had launched an opening offer of £38m (€45m) for Ajax winger Antony.