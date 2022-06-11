One of Inter Milan’s chiefs is said to be in London amid Chelsea’s links with Milan Skriniar.

The Blues need to improve their defence this season amid the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid, while Christensen appears to be headed to Barcelona.

That has left Thomas Tuchel with significant holes in his back-line, and reports suggest he could turn to Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar to fix the issue.

Skriniar could be available on a cut-price fee this summer, having just one year remaining on his current deal.

And that could give Chelsea the opportunity they need to pull off a deal for the centre-back, needing more than one player in that position this summer.

Interestingly, it seems Inter are already planning for life after Skriniar, and while discussions are not ongoing with Chelsea yet, there may be a big opportunity, with Inter chief Piero Ausilio in London.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter: “Inter director Ausilio was in London to meet with Nikola Milenkovi?’s agent, target in case Bastoni or Skriniar leave [he’s top of the list for PSG].”