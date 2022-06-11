Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares faces an uncertain future at the club after a disappointing season.

With Kieran Tierney facing multiple injuries throughout the season, Tavares was trusted with stepping up and replacing the Scottish left-back. However, at times Mikel Arteta opted for Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka in defence at times, due to Tavares’ poor performances.

Now, the Arsenal left-back could be out the door, with Italian club Atalanta showing an interest, according to Calcio Mercato. After Robin Gosens left the club in the January transfer window, the Atalanta manager is looking for reinforcements on the left-hand side of his defence.

Tavares showed a lot of promise before joining Arsenal and has shown glimpses of talent during his time at The Emirates, especially in his attacking play. However, defensively the 22-year-old has struggled, but he may be suited to the Atalanta system.

The Italian club play a back three system, meaning they utilise two wing-backs. Tavares could operate as a wing-back, meaning he will be able to showcase his ability going forward, and have less responsibility defensively.

Arsenal have also reportedly submitted a bid for young left-back Aaron Hickey, according to the Mirror, meaning Tavares will fall even further down the pecking order.