Barcelona are said to have made a promise to Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandoswki.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with Barca this summer, expected to leave Bayern Munich a year before his contract expires.

The striker will still likely command a solid fee this summer, having scored more than 40 goals in the last two seasons.

But it’s not often a superstar striker becomes available, and Barca are desperate to take full advantage.

Though, their hopes took a blow late last month when La Liga president Javier Tebas made it clear Barcelona are not in a position, financial speaking, to pull off the deal.

But according to Cadena Ser via Sport, Barca president Joan Laporta has promised Lewandowski that, as long as the striker doesn’t discuss a deal with other clubs, he will find a way to complete the deal.

The striker has kept his part of the bargain, but it will be interesting to see how Laporta and Barca plan to fulfil their promise given their financial problems.