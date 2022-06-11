Liverpool director of football Julian Ward has flown to Portugal in a desperate attempt to secure a new signing.

After Manchester City announced the signing of Erling Haaland, Liverpool had to act fast, or risk falling even further behind their Premier League rivals.

One man they have been heavily linked with is Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, and according to The Times, Ward has flown out to Portugal to secure a deal. Liverpool are trying to lower the transfer fee by £8m, but it seems Benfica are standing strong.

Liverpool will be desperate to come to an agreement.

Liverpool may live to regret their actions if they price themselves out of a deal to sign Nunez, with the striker being one of the hottest prospects in world football at the moment.

The Uruguayan scored 34 goals in 41 games last season, so there’s no surprise to see Liverpool hunting him down. However, if they continue to negotiate with Benfica and fail to come to an agreement, there’s the possibility of another Premier League club coming in and signing him, and the Merseyside may regret it for some time, all for the sake of a few million pounds.