Liverpool could be set to get rid of some deadwood this summer, as they look to bring in new recruits to continue to compete with Manchester City.

With Darwin Nunez close to signing for Liverpool, according to Sky Sports, the Merseyside club may look to move on some of their fringe players. Divock Origi has already been released, and two more could be out the door in the next few weeks.

According to 90min, Fulham are interested in signing Liverpool duo Nico Williams and Takumi Minamino, as they look to strengthen their squad after being promoted to the Premier League.

Williams had an impressive season on loan at Fulham last year, and now the London club are looking to sign him on a permanent transfer. With Trent Alexander-Arnold almost undroppable in the Liverpool team, Williams stands little chance of breaking into the first-team.

Minamino has struggled for minutes during his time at Liverpool, so a move away from the club could be best for his development. The Japanese international spent some time on loan at Southampton, hoping to prove himself, but failed to cement a place in the Liverpool side upon his return.