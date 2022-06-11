Liverpool duo being targeted by Premier League club

Fulham FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool could be set to get rid of some deadwood this summer, as they look to bring in new recruits to continue to compete with Manchester City.

With Darwin Nunez close to signing for Liverpool, according to Sky Sports, the Merseyside club may look to move on some of their fringe players. Divock Origi has already been released, and two more could be out the door in the next few weeks.

According to 90min, Fulham are interested in signing Liverpool duo Nico Williams and Takumi Minamino, as they look to strengthen their squad after being promoted to the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City demanding £80m for star named in PFA Team of the Year amid Barcelona interest
Chelsea and Manchester United showing an interest in Real Madrid star
Italian club weighing up move for Arsenal star

Williams had an impressive season on loan at Fulham last year, and now the London club are looking to sign him on a permanent transfer. With Trent Alexander-Arnold almost undroppable in the Liverpool team, Williams stands little chance of breaking into the first-team.

Minamino has struggled for minutes during his time at Liverpool, so a move away from the club could be best for his development. The Japanese international spent some time on loan at Southampton, hoping to prove himself, but failed to cement a place in the Liverpool side upon his return.

More Stories Neco Williams Takumi Minamino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.