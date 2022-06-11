Manchester City are set to demand £80m for midfielder Bernardo Silva, amid interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Silva was one of Manchester City’s key players last season, helping guide them to the Premier League title, and subsequently being named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The Portuguese star has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks, and Manchester City have now confirmed their asking price.

According to the Mirror, Man City will be demanding £80m for one of their star players. The report claims that Frenkie De Jong is close to joining Manchester United for around £70m, but their rivals City will be wanting more than that for Silva.

The Athletic reported last year that Silva was considering leaving Manchester City, but in the end, decided to stay in England. The 27-year-old has always shown full commitment to the club, but there appears to be a part of him that feels his future is elsewhere.

City are keen to extend Silva’s current deal, which expires in three years, but this may become a difficult task with the midfielder considering a move in the past.