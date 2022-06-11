Man United have Frenkie De Jong’s favourite shirt number available

Manchester United are in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

According to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano the Red Devils are looking to make the Netherlands international Erik Ten Hag’s first major signing.

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. ? #MUFC De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football – Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. pic.twitter.com/jT18D37sPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

Although there is still a lot of work to do before Ten Hag can be reunited with De Jong, the Premier League giant’s pursuit could be boosted by the midfielder’s favourite number being available.

Speaking to Voetbal International back in 2019, as quoted by Evening Standard, De Jong said: “I feel comfortable with that number.

“I could easily play with another number, you know, it’s not a problem, but it is nice that it also gives people a way of recognising me.

“I brought my whole family to my presentation in Barcelona, except my grandfather Hans de Jong, my father’s father. He died on the day of my 21st birthday. Unconsciously it is also a kind of tribute. He was a huge football fan.”

Following Edinson Cavani’s departure from the club earlier this month (ManUtd), the Red Devils’ number 21 shirt is now up for grabs and that could help De Jong decide to be part of Ten Hag’s Man United rebuild.

Since joining Barcelona from Ajax back in 2019, De Jong, who has four years left on his deal at the Nou Camp, has gone on to feature in 139 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 30 goals along the way.

Given his credentials throughout Europe’s biggest leagues, it goes without saying, should United successfully lure the 25-year-old to Old Trafford, the 20-time league winners would have signed one of the continent’s biggest talents.