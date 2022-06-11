Man United make £38m offer for 22-year-old winger Erik Ten Hag knows well

According to recent reports, Manchester United are upping their pursuit of a new attacker.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Jorge Nicola, who has claimed the Red Devils have offered Ajax £38m (€45m) for winger Antony.

? #mufc have offered €45m to Ajax to sign their winger Antony – there is no definitive answer yet but the tendency is that Ajax will not accept this, they want to sell for a higher figure. [@jorgenicola] — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) June 11, 2022

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated, Nicola said: “Manchester United are expected to reach an agreement for Antony very soon. […] Manchester United have made a €45m bid to Ajax for Antony. A friend of Antony said that the winger is Erik ten Hag’s No.1 target at United and that it’s a matter of time until it’s a done deal. Ajax will ask for more money from United.”

The Red Devils’ need to sign a new right-sided winger is well known.

Young attacker Mason Greenwood has been suspended by the club for six months and with the Englishman showing no signs of making a return, it is expected that Ten Hag will push his new employers to bring in a capable replacement.

Antony to Man United?

Antony, 22, has been with Ajax since he moved from Brazilian side Sao Paulo back in 2020.

Working under Ten Hag for the past two years, the South American, who has three years left on his deal, could prove to be the ideal signing for the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

Left-footed and a hugely technical winger who often cuts in from the wing, the Brazilian’s attacking flair would likely make him an instant fan-favourite at Old Trafford.

Having featured in 79 senior matches for Ajax, Antony has racked up 22 goals and provided a further 20 assists, in all competitions.