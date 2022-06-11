Man United planning to offer ‘huge talent’ new five-year contract

Manchester United are best known for their ability to develop youth talent and then integrate them into their senior first team, and according to recent reports, the Premier League giants look set to continue that trend.

According to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils consider winger Alejandro Garnacho a ‘huge talent’ and are consequently keen to tie the teenager down on a new long-term contract.

Manchester United are working on new deal for the Argentinian talent Alejandro Garnacho. Talks already started to get things done by this year. ??? #MUFC Man Utd plan is to offer a five year deal as Garnacho is considered a huge talent. pic.twitter.com/EwBfLzRoV8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

Garnacho, 17, joined the Red Devils’ prestigious youth academy in 2020 after opting to leave Atletico Madrid in a deal worth just £419,000.

Having made over 50 appearances, across all competitions, for United’s under-18s, under-19s and under-23s, the end of last season saw the 17-year-old awarded his first-team debut after replacing winger Anthony Elanga in the second half against Chelsea.

Although the talented Argentine has yet to open his senior account, he is credited with scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists at youth level.

Expected to play a key role under Erik Ten Hag in seasons to come, news that the club are already working to tie the attacker down will come as a huge relief to United fans who will be eager to see more of the teenager.