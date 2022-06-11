Manchester City are said to be ready to make a juicy bid to improve their midfield this summer.

The Citizens have already landed one bargain, snatching Erling Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund for less than £60million.

And according to the latest reports, they are now ready to secure their second signing of the summer.

The Daily Mail say City are willing to splash out £60million to land Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips is said to be a target of Liverpool’s, as mentioned in the report, and indeed by The Telegraph, while Manchester United have also been linked previously.

But it seems as though it is Liverpool who will make the first bold move for the England star.

Its claimed Phillips will have a new agent this summer after allowing his contract with his current agency to expire.

And the first job of his new agent could be to sort out a transfer to City.

That’s if the Citizens can strike a deal with Leeds, who will be desperate to keep their star midfielder.