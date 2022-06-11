Manchester City are said to be stepping up their efforts to complete a deal for Brighton star Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella has been a superb signing for the Seagulls amid an excellent season under Graham Potter.

The Spaniard was Brighton’s player of the season as they secured a ninth place finish.

But after just one year, he is being linked with a move away, with City reportedly eyeing a move.

Pep Guardiola is said to be very keen on pulling off a move for his fellow countryman, and efforts are reportedly being made.

The Sun say City will make a move for Cucurella this summer, and they are willing to offer a player-plus-cash deal.

City are being backed to offer up England under-20 international James McAtee, who has attracted interest from Brighton in the past.

According to the Sun, Brighton want as much as £40million for Cucurella, if they are to sell, and McAtee could help bring the price down.