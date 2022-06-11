Manchester United winger Amad Diallo spent last season on loan at Rangers, where he failed to cement a regular place in the team.

Diallo will return to Manchester United in pre-season, where he will get a chance to impress new manager Erik ten Hag. However, another loan move might be best for his development, and according to Norwegian journalist Fredrik Filtvedt, Diallo is open to another temporary move next season.

Amad Diallo ønsker naturligvis spilletid og er åpen for nok et utlån. Har vært i dialog med Ten Hag, men ingenting bestemt ennå. — Fredrik A. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) June 11, 2022

With Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, and Edinson Cavani out the door, there may be a space for Diallo in the Manchester United squad. After an immensely poor season, some fresh, young talent might be what United need to push on next season.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also showed signs of inconsistency throughout the season, so there’s little reason Diallo can’t push on and challenge the English duo.

However, if Ten Hag plans on bringing in another winger in the summer, then a move away from the club to play regular first-team football could be key to him progressing. It didn’t work out at Rangers, but there will be plenty of clubs showing an interest in the young talent who will be willing to provide the game time needed.