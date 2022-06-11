Michael Owen breaks silence on his daughter’s appearance on Love Island.

Posted by

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma recently entered the Love Island villa, and the former England international has had his say on her time on television so far.

Gemma, the youngest woman in the villa, is yet to tell fellow islanders about her famous father, who has now had a say on her time on Love Island.

She said the word s***, and I was shouting at the screen there. I don’t allow swearing at home,” said Owen, speaking to the Daily Mail.

It must be difficult for Michael seeing his daughter on a tv show, chatting to multiple guys, and he’s certainly not happy about her breaking the rule he enforces at home.

