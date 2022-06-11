Arsenal are said to be prioritising a deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Gunners will be keen to strengthen significantly this summer as they prepare to return to Europe.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be playing Europa League football next season, and after a season away from Europe, they need to add more depth.

One area Arteta and Edu do want to improve is his midfield, and Leicester’s Tielemans has been linked over recent weeks.

The Belgian is out of contract in 2023, and if he does not want to pen a new deal, the Foxes will have to sell this summer to avoid losing him for free.

That has caused a number of teams to circle in the hope of landing a bargain.

And according to The Athletic, the Gunners are now ‘prioritising’ the signing of Tielemans.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of players ahead of this summer, but it seems the Belgian will take centre-stage as far as their plans go.

Tielemans said recently: “That [a move] is not out of the question. But I can also stay.

“I feel very good at Leicester, I was welcomed with open arms from day one. I give everything for the club until the last day.

“But of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices. Maybe one will come my way.”