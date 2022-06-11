Newcastle are set for a busy summer transfer window, after recently being taken over by Saudi billionaires.

After investing smartly in January and seeing a significant boost in performances, Newcastle will want to continue their spending this summer. The appointment of Eddie Howe is already proving to be a successful decision, but the squad needs reinforcements if they want to challenge in the top half of the Premier League.

One man who has been heavily linked with Newcastle is Lille defender Sven Botman. The towering centre-back is reportedly open-minded about joining the club, according to the Express.

The signing of Dan Burn helped to bolster the Newcastle defence, but adding more solidity to the back line will still be necessary to get to where they want to be.

The report claims Newcastle have now made a third offer for Botman, and their persistence in attempting to sign the player will surely tempt the defender to move to the Premier League.

AC Milan are also heavily linked with the 22-year-old, but often players see playing in England as the main goal of their career, and with negotiations advancing, we could be seeing Botman in the Premier League next season.