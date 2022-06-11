Newcastle United are being backed to splash the cash for two Premier League stars this summer.

The Magpies are being linked with a whole host of players this summer, armed with their new ultra-wealthy owners.

Eddie Howe will want to significantly improve his squad this summer, hoping to build on the improvements made in the second half of the season.

Newcastle ended up finishing 11th after turning their season around under Howe, and this summer, they will get their first chance to spend their new-found wealth.

It’s not going to be a case of spending as much as they want, with Financial Fair Play rules still at play, but they can invest significantly.

And according to Miguel Delaney, the Magpies are eyeing two Premier League stars.

Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prose are both said to be on Howe’s wishlist.

And the double deal could cost Newcastle big, with Everton and Southampton likely to charge large fees for their star men this summer.