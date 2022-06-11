Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth targeting Dean Henderson alternative

New Newcastle United football director Dan Ashworth is reportedly targeting a goalkeeping alternative to Manchester United’s Dean Henderson.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Dean Jones, who claims the Magpies have turned their attention to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Robert Sanchez.

Despite being heavily linked with a move for Henderson (Stretty News), talk of a move to St James’ Park for the England international has gone quiet in recent weeks.

Unless a significant breakthrough occurs, Henderson is expected to remain with the Red Devils, and Eddie Howe and Ashworth are now tasked with exploring other options.

Writing in his GiveMeSport transfer column, Jones said: “The club’s pursuit of Manchester United’s Dean Henderson has faded at a time when new sporting director Dan Ashworth has landed at the club.

“Fresh eyes are now looking over solutions between the sticks and new-on-the-list Sanchez is highly regarded, along with Burnley’s Nick Pope. 

Robert Sanchez in action for Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Momentum around Hugo Ekitike’s move from Reims has also slowed in recent days yet there remains an expectation for the deal to be completed.”

Sanchez, 24, stands at a whopping 6’6″ and could prove to be the ideal alternative to Henderson.

Not only does the Spanish shot-stopper have extensive Premier League experience, but assuming he does not pick up any serious injuries, he should still have a solid decade ahead of him.

The biggest hurdle the Magpies are likely to face in their pursuit of Sanchez is negotiating a deal that Brighton and Hove Albion will agree to.

The Seagulls are under no pressure to sell due to their number one still having three years left on his deal.

It is going to be interesting to see how the Geordies plan on luring the 24-year-old away from the AMEX Stadium.

