Newly promoted club in talks to sign 30-year-old Arsenal star

Arsenal have a host of goalkeeping options and that could lead to Bernd Leno being sold this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims newly promoted side Fulham are in talks with the Gunners over a possible summer transfer for the German shot-stopper.

The Gunners, under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, already have Matt Turner and Karl Hein to act as solid backup options for number one Aaron Ramsdale.

Therefore, given their strength in depth between the sticks, it is not surprising to see Leno, 30, linked with a move away.

Although a move to Fulham will probably be viewed as a shrewd piece of business from the Cottagers, given the fact the former Bayer Leverkusen keeper wants to remain in London, it certainly makes sense.

Since joining Arsenal in 2018, Leno, who has one year left on his deal at the Emirates, has gone on to feature in 125 matches, in all competitions, keeping 37 clean sheets along the way.

