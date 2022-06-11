Paul Merson makes bold West Ham prediction that is certain to anger Hammers’ fans

Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson thinks Liverpool will sign West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen this summer.

Although Jurgen Klopp signed Luis Diaz from Porto in January and is believed to be on the brink of signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica, Merson still believes the Reds will bring in another forward this summer.

Writing in his Sportskeeda column, the ex-Gunner said: “Jarrod Bowen is someone who got recognition on the grandest stage recently as he made his England debut, but I still believe he’s underrated. He’s an outstanding player and has gone from strength to strength – I can’t believe it took so much time for Gareth Southgate to call him up!

“When West Ham have a big game coming up, he’s a player – along with Declan Rice – who gets rested and that just shows how much he’s grown. Come to think of it, he reminds me of a forward version of James Milner – reliable, honest and works his socks off.

“He’s been linked with a move to Liverpool and at the moment, I think he’d be a great squad player for them. He won’t go in there and take someone’s spot immediately, but Liverpool play a lot of games and their brand of football is intense, so he’ll have plenty of game time under his belt.”

Since joining West Ham United from Hull City back in 2020 in a deal worth £19m, Bowen, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 104 games, in all competitions for the Hammers, directly contributing to 50 goals along the way.