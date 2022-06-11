Pep Guardiola is said to have made a promise to Bernardo Silva over his future.

Manchester City are set to have a busy summer despite their success this season, winning the Premier League.

City want to achieve their dream of winning the Champions League for the first time, and they are already making progress with their summer plans.

Erling Haaland has been snapped up from Borussia Dortmund, and they are not expected to end there.

But there are consequences to new signings, and one of those is the loss of current players.

Recent reports have claimed Bernardo Silva, who has been excellent over the last five years, .could depart.

Silva has been linked with Barcelona, and according to Mundo Deportivo via Diario AS, City could be willing to allow the forward to get his new challenge.

MORE: City considering swap deal for Premier League star

The report claims Guardiola has a pact with the Portuguese star, promising him that if City get an offer they are happy with, they will accept a deal.

Transfermarkt value Silva at £67.5million, and he is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2025.