Former Tottenham and Netherlands star Rafael van der Vaart has issued his verdict on Frenkie de Jong’s possible transfer this summer.

The midfielder appears to be edging towards a move to Manchester United this summer.

Initially, de Jong pushed the rumours to one side, maintaining that he wants to stay at Barcelona long-term, having joined in 2022.

But it feels more and more as though Barca want to cash in, and that could change de Jong’s stance.

The latest report claims United are to submit a fresh offer having seen a £60million deal rejected by Barca.

It’s also reported that de Jong is now willing to make the move to link up with United’s Dutch boss Erik ten Hag.

And that would be a good thing, according to former Dutch star van der Vaart.

“If I were Frenkie, I would go to Manchester United,” he told Ziggo Sport via Sport.

“It would, of course, be the most ideal. There you have a coach who knows exactly what you can and can’t do.

“There are players at Barça who can do the same and maybe be better than him or have performed more.

MORE: Ten Hag believes de Jong will fix key issue

“As long as those others are also out there, he is out of place at Barcelona. At United he could play more like with the Dutch team. There he is the only one of his kind.”

De Jong has not disappointed at Barcelona, as such, but he has not shown some of the magic he produced during his Ajax days with ten Hag.

It’s hoped he can rediscover that with a reunion, and United are hoping to benefit as they look to return to the top.