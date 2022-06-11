Real Madrid have completed a deal to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has given the young France international’s move to the Santiago Bernabeu the famous ‘Here We Go’ treatment.

Official and here we go confirmed. Aurelién Tchouaméni joins Real Madrid on a permanent deal from AS Monaco for €80m plus €20m add-ons. ????? #RealMadrid Six-year contract completed with final medical test on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/AvNEIx7qWJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

Tchouameni, 22, has enjoyed a monumental rise in recent months.

Not only was he awarded with his senior France call-up less than 12-months ago, but he has also grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated central midfielders.

Tchouameni to Real Madrid

Clearly destined for big things for some time, it is no surprise to see one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders secure a major transfer.

Beating off a chasing pack believed to also include Manchester United (ESPN), Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos have agreed a deal worth a whopping £85m (€100m) for Tchouameni.

The young midfielder will now sign a six-year contract with the 14-time Champions League winners. His final medical is also scheduled to take place next week.