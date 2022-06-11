Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has issued his verdict on Romelu Lukaku’s situation.

The Chelsea striker is being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge just one year after his big-money return from Inter Milan.

The Belgian got off to an impressive start with Chelsea, but he has struggled to keep his place under Thomas Tuchel.

And he is now being linked with an early exit, with talk of a return to Inter this summer.

Whether that deal will happen remains to be seen, with little actual news on the situation over recent days.

It’s unclear whether Chelsea will sanction an exit, or whether they will remain patient, and much of it will depend on what kind of replacement they can secure.

But in the meantime, Belgium boss Martinez has spoken about the situation, explaining what Lukaku wants.

“He wants to be important and enjoy his football. I’m sure the decision in the summer will be the right one,” Martinez said, as per The Athletic.

“In Belgium we are quite relaxed with Romelu’s situation. I know it is a big topic, but at the moment he is trying to recover from the injury and that’s the only thing he has in his mind.

“If he stays at Chelsea it will be for the right reasons. If he’s moving away it will be because everyone agrees to it.

“Romelu is a player I know very well. I managed him at club level (at Everton) at a very young age.

“He was 19 and had a very different position than he has now. Now he’s a player who is very mature and very clear what he wants.”

Lukaku is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026 having joined Chelsea for around £85million, according to Transfermarkt.