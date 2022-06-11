Spurs in advanced talks to sign Everton attacker in deal worth £51m

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing in their efforts to bring in multiple players this summer transfer window with Everton’s Richarlison the latest name rumoured to be joining the club.

That’s according to a recent report from CNN Portugal reporter Bruno Andrade, who has claimed Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites are in ‘advanced talks’ over a possible £51m (€60m) deal for Richarlison.

Richarlison tem negociações avançadas para trocar o Everton pelo Tottenham. Valor da negociação gira em torno de 60 milhões de euros. Atacante brasileiro já discute os moldes do contrato com os Spurs — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) June 11, 2022

Richarlison, 25, has been with the Toffees since he moved from Watford in 2018 in a deal worth £35m.

Since his arrival on Merseyside, the South American has grown to become a popular figure among supporters.

Having featured in 152 matches, in all competitions, the 25-year-old has been directly involved in 67 goals.

However, following Everton’s horrendous campaign last season that almost saw them relegated to the Championship, despite narrowly beating the drop, it is no surprise to see one of, if not, their best player reportedly on the verge of moving to a top-four side.

Although the South American still has two years left on his deal at Goodison Park, with Tottenham Hotspur safely in next season’s Champions League, the Toffees are going to find it hard to convince their number seven to stick around.