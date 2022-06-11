Tottenham could hijack Arsenal’s move for transfer priority

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Tottenham are being tipped to rival Arsenal for Youri Tielemans.

The Leicester City midfielder could be on the move this summer due to his rather uncertain contract situation.

The Belgian has one year remaining on his current deal, and if he is not going to extend his current deal, it’s likely he will be sold this summer.

That has led to a number of clubs circling, hoping to land a bargain for one of the Premier League’s impressive midfielder this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Juventus interested in hitman with 17 Serie A goals last season
Paul Merson names Newcastle United’s best signing of the season
Erik ten Hag believes Frenkie de Jong will fix key issue ahead of second bid

In the last day, Arsenal have been heavily linked, with reports they are ‘prioritising’ a deal for Tielemans.

But a fresh report has claimed Tottenham could attempt to hijack any possible deal.

According to football.london, Antonio Conte is keen on the midfielder, and Spurs could hold the edge.

MORE: Arsenal join Man United in bid to land Premier League star

Unlike Arsenal, Tottenham will be playing Champions League football next season, and that could allow them to get ahead of Arsenal in the race.

One things is for certain, Tielemans should have more than one option this summer.

More Stories Arsenal Tottenham Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.