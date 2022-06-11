Tottenham are being tipped to rival Arsenal for Youri Tielemans.

The Leicester City midfielder could be on the move this summer due to his rather uncertain contract situation.

The Belgian has one year remaining on his current deal, and if he is not going to extend his current deal, it’s likely he will be sold this summer.

That has led to a number of clubs circling, hoping to land a bargain for one of the Premier League’s impressive midfielder this summer.

In the last day, Arsenal have been heavily linked, with reports they are ‘prioritising’ a deal for Tielemans.

But a fresh report has claimed Tottenham could attempt to hijack any possible deal.

According to football.london, Antonio Conte is keen on the midfielder, and Spurs could hold the edge.

Unlike Arsenal, Tottenham will be playing Champions League football next season, and that could allow them to get ahead of Arsenal in the race.

One things is for certain, Tielemans should have more than one option this summer.