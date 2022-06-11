Tottenham have joined Arsenal and Newcastle in the race to sign Lucas Paqueta, a Brazilian midfielder from Lyon.

With Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, and a potentially outbound Harry Winks (Daily Mail), Tottenham may look at strengthening their midfield this summer. Skipp had his injury troubles last season, leaving Tottenham with little depth in this position.

According to Football.London, Paqueta is a player Tottenham have been taking a look at for a while now. The report also states that Newcastle had previously tried to sign the Brazilian, and Calcio Mercato recently claimed that Arsenal were also interested.

Paqueta is good friends with current Newcastle man Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian duo played together at Lyon, as well as on international duty.

Paqueta would add something to the Tottenham midfield that they don’t have in their current crop of players. The 24-year-old prefers to play in a more attacking role than the likes of Bentancur and Skipp, and he managed 11 goals for Lyon last season.

Guimaraes may be able to tempt his friend to join him in the North East of England, which could give them an advantage over Tottenham and Arsenal.