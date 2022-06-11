Video: Sterling misses absolute sitter from a few yards out for England

Raheem Sterling somehow missed an open goal after excellent work down the right-hand side for England.

England faced Italy in another UEFA Nations League match, with Gareth Southgate resting many of his star players. The likes of John Stones, Jordan Pickford, and Harry Kane all sat on the bench, as the England manager gave minutes to some of his fringe players.

Sterling could have opened the scoring for England in the second half, somehow guiding the ball over the bar from only a few yards out.

Pictures below from UEFA TV and DAZN Canada.

