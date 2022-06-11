West Ham board can expect extra cash after major development this week

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie believes Jarrod Bowen’s senior England debut will see the West Ham winger’s price sky-rocket.

Bowen, 25, joined the Hammers from Hull City back in 2020 in a deal worth a modest £19m.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature in 104 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 50 goals along the way.

Following what has been an incredible rise during the past season or two, the Irons’ number 20 recently found himself called up to Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions’ squad.

Speaking about how Bowen’s international achievement could enhance West Ham’s financial position, McAvennie, who spoke to West Ham Zone, said: “Of course it will [give him confidence] and it’ll bump his price up if he gets sold as well.

“I’m thinking David Gold and David Sullivan will be cheering him on.

“He deserves it. He deserved it for the way he’s been playing this year. He deserved to get a cap and he didn’t let himself down.

“The team were awful in the game, but it’s a different situation. Just to get in the squad is a great achievement to be honest with you with the amount of midfield players that England have got.

“So I thought he done alright when he played. Not disappointed. He’s got his cap and you can’t take that away from him. Now his price is up because he’s an international. Unfortunately that’s what happens.”