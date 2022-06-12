West Ham are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

ExWHUemployee claims that Aguerd has a medical scheduled with the Hammers in the coming days, as David Moyes finally looks set to sign this long-term target.

Aguerd has impressed in Ligue 1 and looks a smart signing for West Ham, who had been waiting for the 26-year-old to finish international duty with Morocco before finalising this move.

West Ham fans will hope this can be made official soon and become one of many signings made by the club this summer.

David Moyes has done fine work with WHUFC, but he now needs more backing in the transfer market to take this team forward.

ExWHUemployee adds that the move for Aguerd “has been quite advanced for a while but still needs completing”.