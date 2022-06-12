Manchester United have made significant progress on potential winger transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made progress on a transfer deal for Ajax winger Antony after holding talks on Friday.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who suggest a total agreement could be edging closer after the latest round of negotiations.

Antony impressed at Ajax during Erik ten Hag’s time at the club, so it makes sense that the Dutch tactician has been keen to bring the Brazil international with him to Old Trafford.

Antony looks like he could be an upgrade on the out-of-form attacking trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, and Todo Fichajes suggest the deal could be a bargain at just €40million.

United fans will hope to see this move goes through soon, with their club a little slow to get going so far this summer, while their rivals already seem to be getting major deals done.

Erling Haaland is on his way to Manchester City, while Liverpool look to have wrapped up the signing of Darwin Nunez, as per the Times.