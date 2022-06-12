Exclusive: Arsenal told there’s “no reason” not to try ambitious double transfer deal

Arsenal could do with making two signings in midfield in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners surely need to revamp that midfield engine room after the disappointment of missing out on the top four in 2021/22, with the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka not really living up to expectations.

And speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Arsenal star Michael Thomas says he can’t see why his old club shouldn’t go after both Youri Tielemans and Yves Bissouma this summer.

Thomas expects Tielemans might leave Leicester City on the cheap, with the Belgium international having just a year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium, so that could mean Bissouma is also affordable, with the Mali international looking ideal for the team’s needs after his form at Brighton.

“For me, Arsenal need more of a Bissouma type player and I would love for them to go out and get him,” Thomas said. “He is strong, tactically adept and knows the league well.

“If Arsenal could get Tielemans tied up for £25million as is being touted, then I see no reason why they don’t go and get Bissouma as well. That will be a massive statement and then you have a lot of really good options in the team, which is vital at the top level.”