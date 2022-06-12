“I’m going to keep pushing” – Player vows to try luring Arsenal star away this summer

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi seems eager to try to keep William Saliba at Marseille beyond this season.

The young Frenchman joined Marseille on loan in 2021/22, and impressed alongside his old Gunners team-mate Guendouzi.

Now, however, that loan has come to an end and Saliba should be on his way back to the Emirates Stadium next season if everything goes to plan.

There is surely a role for the impressive 21-year-old in this Arsenal side, with Mikel Arteta surely likely to consider rotating him alongside Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes next term.

Guendouzi, however, says he’s going to do his best to persuade Saliba to come back to Marseille, in what could be a worrying development for Arsenal.

Speaking about the Saliba situation to Telefoot, Guendouzi said: “William now has Marseille in his heart, and I’m sure that he’ll come back to Marseille next season.

“So I’m going to keep pushing so that he stays with us.”

Arsenal also signed Guendouzi at a young age and loaned him out a couple of times, though he never really lived up to what looked like immense potential early on in his career in north London.