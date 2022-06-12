Tottenham have reportedly made Monaco defender Axel Disasi one of their transfer targets for this summer, though they face competition from Atletico Madrid.

Still, for the moment it looks like Spurs could be in a stronger position to sign the 24-year-old due to Atletico’s financial issues meaning they need to make sales before they can bring new players in, according to the print edition of Marca, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Disasi has impressed in his time in Ligue 1, and it could be that this will soon earn him a big move to the Premier League, with the report stating that Spurs have been tracking him for two years.

Antonio Conte will no doubt be keen to make changes to this Tottenham squad after only narrowly pipping Arsenal to fourth place last season, and strengthening in defence makes sense as a priority.

Disasi seems ideal to come in and help Conte continue to take this Spurs team forward next season, so this could be a saga to keep your eyes on in the weeks and months ahead.