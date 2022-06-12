Barcelona leading race to sign 30-year-old Serie A defender

Despite being heavily linked with a move away from Napoli for several seasons and always ending up staying in Naples, this summer could finally be the time that fans see defender Kalidou Koulibaly move on.

Last summer’s transfer window saw the commanding Senegal international linked with a surprise move to Manchester United, as per Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

However, after the Red Devils decided to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, a move for Koulibaly inevitably failed to materialise.

Remaining with Napoli for the 2021-22 campaign, the end of the season now sees the African centre-back with just 12-months left on his contract.

Likely to make a decision on the number 26’s long-term future, this transfer window offers Napoli a final chance to sell Koulibaly for a decent fee, or risk losing him for free next year, and should the Italian club opt to cash in, according to a recent report from Alfredo Pedulla, Xavi’s Barcelona are genuine candidates to offer the 30-year-old a route out of Naples.

Although rumoured to be wanted by several other top clubs, it is the Catalan giants who, at this moment in time, appear to be leading the race to sign the experienced centre-back.