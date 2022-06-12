Benfica star hails teammate Nunez ahead of his move to Liverpool, but there is one issue

Darwin Nunez looks set to complete a move to Liverpool, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming a deal is done.

The Uruguayan forward has been immense in front of goal this season, scoring 34 goals in 41 games for Benfica. After Manchester City announced the signing of Erling Haaland, Liverpool have acted fast in order to avoid falling behind their Premier League rivals.

Nunez’s Benfica teammate and former Premier League showboater Adel Taarabt has now had his say on his imminent transfer to Liverpool.

“He has a mixture of Cavani and Suarez. He can jump and he can go behind. If you look at his body, he is a machine. He will score goals in the Premier League,” said Taarabt, speaking to talkSPORT, as relayed on Alex Crook‘s Twitter feed.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to hear the comparisons to Suarez, who will undoubtedly go down as one of the best strikers to have worn the Liverpool shirt.

“We saw in his first training session that he would be one of the best strikers in the world. He has the mentality of a South American. He likes to win, he is a winner and a fighter. The only issue I see is the language barrier,” added Taarabt.

Nunez’s physicality, pace, and power should mean he adapts to the Premier League with ease. However, as Taarabt mentioned, the language barrier may be difficult for him in the beginning.

Luis Diaz recently moved to England and is yet to learn the language, but the Colombian has hit the ground running, so Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Nunez can follow in his footsteps.