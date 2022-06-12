Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target will be allowed to leave this summer

Chelsea and Manchester United have both shown an interest in Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries in recent weeks.

The Dutch defender has been a regular in the Inter side after replacing Achraf Hakimi, but it appears he could still be sold this summer after less than a year in Italy.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Chelsea are one of the clubs considering making a move for Dumfries.

Now, a fresh report from Calcio Mercato has claimed Inter Milan will consider allowing Dumfries to leave, but it would cost any interested club around €40m.

Manchester United or Chelsea?

A choice between the two Premier League clubs could be difficult for Dumfries.

Manchester United should be able to offer the Dutchman a regular starting spot, after disappointing seasons for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, and Dumfries could link up with his fellow countryman Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea, however, will be able to offer the 26-year-old Champions League football, something Manchester United will not.

With the World Cup fast approaching, regular football is something Dumfries will have to consider, if he wants to keep his spot in the Netherlands side.

