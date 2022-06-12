Chelsea are set for a busy summer, after Todd Boehly secured ownership of the London club, promising to invest in the playing squad.

After petering out towards the end of the season, Chelsea will need reinforcements this summer in order to gain ground on Liverpool and Manchester City, who were effectively competing for the Premier League title in a two-horse race.

One man they have been linked with in recent weeks is Ousmane Dembele, and according to Sky Sports News in the tweet below, Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of securing the French winger on a free transfer.

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of landing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to reports ? The winger had been in talks over an extension at Camp Nou but now looks poised to leave as a free agent, with the Blues ready to move in ? — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 12, 2022

With Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and Timo Werner showing immense inconsistency throughout the season, it’s no surprise to see Chelsea in the hunt for a winger during this transfer window.

Dembele clearly has the talent, but it just hasn’t worked out for him during his time at Barcelona. After signing for the Spanish giants for a fee of £135.5m, according to BBC, the 25-year-old arrived with a vast amount of pressure. A fresh move away from Spain could be the right step in his career, as he looks to fulfil the potential expected of him.