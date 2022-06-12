Chelsea “very much” in talks over transfer swoop for Premier League star

Chelsea are reportedly very much in the mix for the potential transfer of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling this summer.

The Blues could do with making changes up front after a disappointing season in which they lost both domestic cup finals and failed to sustain a serious title challenge.

Much of that was down to a lack of goals in their side, with last summer’s big signing Romelu Lukaku proving something of a flop, while the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech didn’t have much of an impact either.

If Sterling is available, he could surely be a worthwhile addition to Thomas Tuchel’s side, and here’s the latest on the England international’s future, as per reporter Graeme Bailey on a podcast with Simon Phillips…

"Chelsea are very much in the conversations with Raheem Sterling's people, they are letting him know 'yeah if you do move, we'll be in for you.'" – @GraemeBailey on @SiandDanTalkCFC Podcast Full Episode here ?https://t.co/ms1T8R48Su pic.twitter.com/tzGp8136NP — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) June 9, 2022

This looks like encouraging news from a Chelsea point of view, and Sterling could also surely be tempted by the prospect of a move to Stamford Bridge.

The former Liverpool man grew up in London, and he’s also been less assured of a starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s side in recent times.