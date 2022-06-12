Talks planned: Chelsea set for key meeting to resolve duo’s future

Chelsea reportedly have talks planned with both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso as they look to resolve the duo’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish defensive pair are both wanted by Barcelona, who are described as being attentive to their situation as the Blues look to hold a key meeting with the players, according to Marca.

Chelsea already have Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen out of contract this summer, so could do without further departures in defence.

One imagines the club’s new owners will invest in strengthening at the back, but it could also be useful to keep hold of proven, experienced players like Azpilicueta and Alonso.

Chelsea had a disappointing season last term, so will no doubt need to improve their squad this summer, and it would certainly make things easier if there weren’t too many further departures.

The report suggests the next few days will be decisive for Azpilicueta and Alonso’s futures, with Barca hopeful that both players could be available on the cheap this summer.