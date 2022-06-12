Exclusive: Darwin Nunez “will be a great signing” but won’t replace this vital Liverpool star, says ex-Red

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Darwin Nunez should prove to be a great signing for Liverpool, but won’t be a like-for-like replacement for Roberto Firmino.

That’s the view of ex-Reds midfielder Michael Thomas, who feels that Firmino still has an important role to play in Jurgen Klopp’s side next season and beyond.

Liverpool’s front three is starting to look a bit different as Klopp no longer makes Firmino a regular starter, while Sadio Mane is possibly set for a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Luis Diaz came in in January and now a deal for Benfica star Nunez looks imminent, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Thomas is excited about what Nunez will offer the team, but also admitted it’ll be interesting to see how this affects Klopp’s plans tactically, whilst adding that losing Sadio Mane remains a big blow for the club.

“Darwin Nunez has had a really good season for Benfica and all the top teams are looking at him. He will be a great signing,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He has pace, strength and can finish, but let’s not forget he can link up play. The one thing I would say is that he is not a player of the same ilk as a Firmino, who will pick it up, turn, and be able to play the ball to the runners off him.

Darwin Nunez in action for Benfica
More Stories / Latest News
Michael Owen hits out at football coach’s sickening tweet about his daughter Gemma on Love Island
Steven Gerrard identifies Liverpool midfielder as top summer target
Talks planned: Chelsea set for key meeting to resolve duo’s future

“It will be interesting to see how Klopp adjusts his tactics to fit him in if they do finalise a deal for him, but I think there should still be a role for Firmino in there as well because no one else can bring the team what he does.

“I think in City signing Haaland, they have a more proven striker who is probably less of a gamble, and I am sure Liverpool would have bitten your hands off for him.

“Sadio Mane leaving will be a massive blow and it will be down to Luis Diaz to step up and contribute massively along with the other forwards in the team.”

More Stories Darwin Nunez Jurgen Klopp Michael Thomas Roberto Firmino Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.