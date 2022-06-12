Darwin Nunez nearly ready to fly to England, with possible six-year Liverpool deal almost complete

Liverpool are reportedly edging ever closer to completing a transfer deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international is set to fly to Spain before then heading to England to finalise a move to Anfield, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting below that he looks set to join on a six-year deal.

See Romano’s tweet below for details on what looks a hugely exciting deal for Liverpool to bring in one of the most exciting young players in Europe…

Darwin Núñez will fly to Spain in the coming hours, then Uruguayan striker will be ready to fly to England in order to complete move to Liverpool once contracts are signed with Benfica. ?? #LFC Final detail discussed: five or six year deal. Contract could be valid until 2028. pic.twitter.com/Ds6pgVbOlq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

Nunez scored 34 goals in all competitions last season, and showed he can do it at the highest level as well with some strong performances in the Champions League.

This looks an ideal move for LFC as they face doubts over Sadio Mane, who is increasingly expected to leave the club for a move to Bayern Munich this summer, as per the Telegraph and others.

Nunez is not quite the same kind of forward as Mane, but his presence should still give Jurgen Klopp an exciting new-look attack next season and seems the ideal response to Manchester City signing Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to strengthen up front.