Paul Joyce confirms Darwin Nunez to Liverpool transfer is a done deal

Darwin Nunez to Liverpool is a done deal as the reliable Paul Joyce and James Pearce have tweeted the details of the deal.

The Benfica striker looks like he’s all but a Liverpool player now, with a medical scheduled for him tomorrow and final details of the deal set to be finalised later today.

Nunez shone in his time at Benfica and looks ideal for Liverpool’s needs up front amid the ongoing doubts over Sadio Mane’s future.

The Uruguay international’s arrival is also a good response to Manchester City spending big on Erling Haaland, so Liverpool fans will be thrilled to see this update from Joyce…

Darwin Nunez deal: £64m initial fee (75m euros), add-ons of £12.8m on appearances and £8.5m on team success. Liverpool preparing medical tomorrow in expectation everything finalised today. Nunez currently in Madrid and would sign a six year deal. https://t.co/AydhXtpOWT — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 12, 2022

This has looked likely to go through for some time, despite Manchester United also being keen on the 22-year-old.

Erik ten Hag saw Nunez as a key part of his plans, but they couldn’t get a deal done due to their usual dithering, which has seen them miss out on a number of top targets down the years.