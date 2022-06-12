Video: Frenkie de Jong laughs when questioned about joining Man United

Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked to a move to Manchester United and was recently asked about a move to the cold of Manchester.

The Netherlands international joined his national team for the Nations League, which saw them draw 2-2 on Saturday at home to Poland.

After the match an ESPN journalist asks Frenkie whether he is going from the beaches of Catalonia to the cold of Manchester:

Periodista de ESPN: “¿Te vas de las playas de Cataluña al frío de Manchester? Frenkie De Jong: “(Risas). No puedo, no puedo decir algo”#mufc pic.twitter.com/e6Lg88Yq4r — Ojo De Sauron (@OjoDeSauron_) June 12, 2022

De Jong remains tight-lipped but hopefully, for United fans, Erik ten Hag can sway the midfielder to the cold of Manchester.

The star midfielder linked to Manchester United has spent the last three seasons with Barcelona after switching from Ajax in 2019.

Will we see the 25-year-old reunited with former Ajax boss Ten Hag at the Theatre Dreams this year?