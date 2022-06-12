Breakthrough: Erik ten Hag persuades £89m-rated star to seal Man United transfer

Erik ten Hag reportedly seems to have made an important breakthrough in his efforts to convince Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to join him at Manchester United.

The Netherlands international was seemingly unconvinced about leaving the Nou Camp for Old Trafford, but Ten Hag seems to have changed his mind following an ‘irresistible charm offensive’, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

De Jong could be a superb signing for Man Utd if they pull it off, though one potential obstacle is that the Mirror suggest Barca want crazy money for the former Ajax man, possibly as much as £89million.

Some sources in the report state a deal may be done for less than that, however, so it’s not yet entirely clear how this will pan out in terms of negotiations between the two clubs.

Still, if De Jong is now increasingly open to moving to United to become a key part of the team under Ten Hag, that’s encouraging news for the club’s new manager.

The Dutch tactician will want to put his own stamp on this struggling squad, and bringing in a player he’s worked with before seems like a good start.

De Jong played some of the best football of his career when he played under Ten Hag at Ajax, and MUFC fans will hope things work out for the pair in Manchester as well.